29 Октябрь 2017 г.
29.10.2017 20:03 : «Локомотив» разгромил «Зенит» со счетом 3:0. Матч прошел в Петербурге
echomsk 18:16:00 CET
22 «Локомотив» раздавил «Зенит»
rosbalt 20:46:00 CET
РФПЛ. "Локомотив" громит "Зенит". LIVE
gazeta-ru 16:32:00 CET
РФПЛ. "Зенит" штурмует ворота "Локомотива". LIVE
gazeta-ru 15:01:00 CET
Related People
Roberto Mancini (3)
Yuri Syomin (2)
Igor Akinfejew (2)
Branislav Ivanovic (1)
Aleksandr Kokorin (1)
Александр Седов (3)
Только Питер (1)
Андрей Лунев (1)
Алексею Миранчуку (1)
Андрея Лунева (1)
Софья Мохова Самые (1)
Будет Питер (1)
