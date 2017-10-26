Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
26 Октябрь 2017 г.
26.10.2017 18:24 : Шесть романов вошли в шорт-лист премии «Русский Буккер» 26 сезона
echomsk 17:46:00 CEST
В финал "Букера" вышли шесть романов
vesti 15:54:00 CEST
Countries
Places
Related People
Alexander Alexandrov (1)
Дмитрию Захарченко (6)
Анастасии Пестриковой (5)
Виктор Захарченко (2)
Дмитрия Захарченко Анастасию Пестрикову (1)
Анатолия Пшегорницкого (1)
Галины Марчуковой Ларису Марчукову (1)
Анастасия Петрикова (1)
Лилии Горшковой (1)
Владимира Пестрикова (1)
Валерия Тунникова (1)
Other Names
RIA Novosti (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.