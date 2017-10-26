Main Menu

26 Октябрь 2017 г.

26.10.2017 11:30 : Прокуратура требует отстранить от должности главу города Самары Олега Фурсова

echomsk 10:40:00 CEST

Прокуратура потребовала отстранить мэра Самары от должности

vz 11:01:00 CEST

