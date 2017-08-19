Main Menu

19 Август 2017 г.

В логове террористов в испанском Альканаре полиция нашла взрывчатку "мать Сатаны"

Как пишет газета El Pais со ссылкой на полицию, в розыске находится 22-летний Юнес Абу Якуб. Ранее сообщалось, что четверо других подозреваемых ликвидированы , в том числе водитель фургона. Всем террористам около 20 лет. Известно, что боевики рассчитывали на большее число жертв.

ntv 7:57:00 CEST

Вера Глаголева (2)

Верой Глаголевой (2)

