Как пишет газета El Pais со ссылкой на полицию, в розыске находится 22-летний Юнес Абу Якуб. Ранее сообщалось, что четверо других подозреваемых ликвидированы , в том числе водитель фургона. Всем террористам около 20 лет. Известно, что боевики рассчитывали на большее число жертв.
ntv 7:57:00 CEST
Вера Глаголева (2)
Верой Глаголевой (2)
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.