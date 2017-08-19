Main Menu

19 Август 2017 г.

СМИ: во Франции из-за нескольких вооруженных людей эвакуирован вокзал города Ним  fa  nl  pt

kommersant 22:30:00 CEST

Тревога во Франции: из-за угроз эвакуирован вокзал

day 22:44:00 CEST

fa

اعضای تیم ملی کشتی فرنگی راهی فرانسه شدند Similarity: 0.31

nl

Station Nîmes ontruimd Similarity: 0.31

pt

Alerta em Nimes, junto ao arranque da Vuelta. Não houve qualquer tiroteio Similarity: 0.30

Luis Adriano (3)

Aleksandr Samedow (1)

Denis Glushakov (1)

Мануэл Фернандеш (1)

Алексея Миранчука (1)

Дмитрия Баринова (1)

Мануэля Фернандеша (1)

Дмитрий Баринов (1)

Алексей Миранчук (1)

Александра Коломейцева (1)

Александр Коломейцев (1)

Спартак Селихов (1)

