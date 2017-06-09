Main Menu
9 Июнь 2017 г.
09.06.2017 19:30 : Технический сбой в работе терминалов и банкоматов «Сбербанка» устранен
echomsk 18:44:00 CEST
В Сбербанке подтвердили технический сбой в работе карт и терминалов
izvestia-ru 18:32:00 CEST
Операции с картами нельзя было проводить в течение часа
kommersant 19:33:00 CEST
Сбербанк восстановил работу систем оплаты после сбоя
lenta 18:57:00 CEST
Related People
Rustam Minnikhanov (2)
Vladimir Putin (1)
Республики Татарстан (1)
Ахметжаном Есимовым (1)
Other Names
