Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

9 Июнь 2017 г.

09.06.2017 19:30 : Технический сбой в работе терминалов и банкоматов «Сбербанка» устранен

echomsk 18:44:00 CEST

В Сбербанке подтвердили технический сбой в работе карт и терминалов

izvestia-ru 18:32:00 CEST

Операции с картами нельзя было проводить в течение часа

kommersant 19:33:00 CEST

Сбербанк восстановил работу систем оплаты после сбоя

lenta 18:57:00 CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Rustam Minnikhanov (2)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Республики Татарстан (1)

Ахметжаном Есимовым (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.