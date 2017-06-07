Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
7 Июнь 2017 г.
07.06.2017 11:30 : Роспотребнадзор назвал самые пьющие регионы России
echomsk 10:42:00 CEST
Жители Магаданской области оказались самыми пьющими в стране
life 3:04:00 CEST
Богатый и пьяный. Почему Москва и Север лидируют в рейтинге "пьющих" регионов
life 11:49:00 CEST
Countries
Russian Federation (11)
Places
Moskva(RU)
Moscow Oblast(RU)
Related People
Вадим Дробиз (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.