5 Июнь 2017 г.
05.06.2017 17:00 : В американском Орландо, неподалеку от университета Фулл Сэйл, произошла перестрелка
echomsk 16:53:00 CEST
В американском городе Орландо произошла стрельба, поступают данные о жертвах
interfax 15:55:00 CEST
Related Clusters - across languages
Wall Street stagne peu après l'ouverture Similarity: 0.30
Cinco pessoas morreram num tiroteio em Orlando Similarity: 0.31
