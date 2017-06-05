Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

5 Июнь 2017 г.

05.06.2017 17:00 : В американском Орландо, неподалеку от университета Фулл Сэйл, произошла перестрелка  fr  pt

echomsk 16:53:00 CEST

В американском городе Орландо произошла стрельба, поступают данные о жертвах

interfax 15:55:00 CEST

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

fr

Wall Street stagne peu après l'ouverture Similarity: 0.30

pt

Cinco pessoas morreram num tiroteio em Orlando Similarity: 0.31

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.