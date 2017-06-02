Main Menu

2 Июнь 2017 г.

С начала года в Казахстане произведено 5 050 автомобилей на сумму 28,9 млрд тенге

zonakz 11:19:00 CEST

Генконсул Литвы в Алматы отозван после информации о непрозрачной выдаче виз

interfax 15:52:00 CEST

Спецназовца ранили в ходе спецоперации в Алматы

inform 9:17:00 CEST

Полиция эвакуирует сотрудников Жилстройсбербанка в Алматы

inform 12:18:00 CEST

