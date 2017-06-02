Main Menu
2 Июнь 2017 г.
С начала года в Казахстане произведено 5 050 автомобилей на сумму 28,9 млрд тенге
zonakz 11:19:00 CEST
Генконсул Литвы в Алматы отозван после информации о непрозрачной выдаче виз
interfax 15:52:00 CEST
Спецназовца ранили в ходе спецоперации в Алматы
inform 9:17:00 CEST
Полиция эвакуирует сотрудников Жилстройсбербанка в Алматы
inform 12:18:00 CEST
