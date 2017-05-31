Main Menu

31 Май 2017 г.

31.05.2017 18:31 : Генконсул России в Нарве Дмитрий Казеннов, высылаемый из Эстонии, покинет страну до конца дня

echomsk 18:05:00 CEST

Высланные из Эстонии российские дипломаты покидают страну

vedomosti 13:21:00 CEST

Дмитрий Казеннов (3)

Андрей Сургаев (1)

RIA Novosti (1)

