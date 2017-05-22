Main Menu
22 Май 2017 г.
22.05.2017 16:01 : Известный спортивный журналист Владимир Перетурин умер на 79-м году жизни
echomsk 15:09:00 CEST
Спортивный комментатор Владимир Перетурин умер за день до своего 79-летия
vesti 16:21:00 CEST
Умер комментатор Владимир Перетурин
lenta 15:14:00 CEST
Владимир Перетурин (2)
