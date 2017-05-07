Main Menu
7 Май 2017 г.
07.05.2017 10:00 : В Москве проходит генеральная репетиция Парада победы
echomsk 9:47:00 CEST
На Красной площади стартовала генеральная репетиция Парада Победы
kp 10:13:00 CEST
Sergei Lavrov (5)
Angela Merkel (1)
Vladimir Putin (1)
Йенс Стольтенберг (1)
Donald Trump (1)
Екатерина Забродина Западный (1)
NATO (11)
