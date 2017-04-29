Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
29 Апрель 2017 г.
29.04.2017 16:31 : В столице с мая усилят контроль за автомобилями без номеров или с нечитаемыми номерами
echomsk 15:58:00 CEST
Контроль за автомобилями без номеров усилят в Москве
lenta 16:04:00 CEST
Countries
Places
Related People
-Вулкан Шивелуч (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.