Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
28 Апрель 2017 г.
Битва за 7 триллионов
zonakz 7:05:00 CEST
Занковец не хочет больше работать в Казахстане
naviny 18:09:00 CEST
Занковец покидает пост главного тренера «Барыса» и сборной Казахстана
inform 16:30:00 CEST
Председательство в ЕЭК ООН перешло от Казахстана Латвии
interfax 15:48:00 CEST
Указ Президента Республики Казахстан от 27 апреля 2017 года №468
nomad 6:16:00 CEST
Countries
Kazakhstan (17)
Places
Astana(KZ)
Almaty(KZ)
Related People
-Эдуард Занковец (2)
Андрея Назарова (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.