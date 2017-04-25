Main Menu
25 Апрель 2017 г.
25.04.2017 03:14 : Элтон Джон отменил все концерты в США в апреле и мае
echomsk 2:54:00 CEST
Элтон Джон попал в реанимацию и отменил концерты
ntv 2:42:00 CEST
Related Clusters - across languages
de
Elton John sagt wegen schwerer Infektion Konzerte ab Similarity: 0.42
es
Recalcan que Chile no puede intervenir diplomáticamente por los bolivianos detenidos Similarity: 0.36
it
Cile, forte scossa di terremoto nell’area centrale del Paese Similarity: 0.36
no
Elton John innlagt på intensiven Similarity: 0.33
pt
Sismo forte abala o Chile Similarity: 0.37
Elton John (4)
