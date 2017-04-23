Main Menu

23 Апрель 2017 г.

Первый президент: Россия при Борисе Ельцине. Видеообзор  da  fa  nl

rbc 9:25:00 CEST

Долгожданная бронза российских юниоров

gazeta-ru 17:55:00 CEST

7 days before.

"Мисс Россия-2017" стала блондинка из Свердловской области Similarity: 0.44

В Санкт-Петербурге и Сочи задержаны несколько десятков оппозиционеров 16.04.2017 Similarity: 0.32

6 days before.

Лавров ответил помощнику Трампа на обвинения в адрес РФ Similarity: 0.32

4 days before.

Захарова высмеяла Порошенко, сравнившего Россию с крокодилом Similarity: 0.38

Медведев: К концу года Россия может вернуться в категорию стран с инвестиционным рейтингом Similarity: 0.31

da

Claus Hjort: Rusland har hacket det danske forsvar i over to år Similarity: 0.33

fa

نمره خوب آزمون به همراه روستوف مقابل صدرنشین لیگ روسیه Similarity: 0.36

nl

'Rusland hackte Deense ministerie van Defensie' Similarity: 0.32

Boris Yeltsin (1)

