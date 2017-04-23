Main Menu

23 Апрель 2017 г.

23.04.2017 15:31 : Минздрав предлагает ограничить любую рекламу фаст-фуда, сладостей, газировки и колбасных изделий

echomsk 15:06:00 CEST

В Минздраве предложили ограничить рекламу газировки, сладостей и фастфуда

tatar-inform 10:57:00 CEST

Минздрав России предложил ограничить рекламу фаст-фуда и газировки

gazeta-ru 3:09:00 CEST

Минздрав предложил ограничить всю рекламу фастфуда, сладостей и газировки

life 4:24:00 CEST

