23 Апрель 2017 г.
23.04.2017 15:31 : Минздрав предлагает ограничить любую рекламу фаст-фуда, сладостей, газировки и колбасных изделий
echomsk 15:06:00 CEST
В Минздраве предложили ограничить рекламу газировки, сладостей и фастфуда
tatar-inform 10:57:00 CEST
Минздрав России предложил ограничить рекламу фаст-фуда и газировки
gazeta-ru 3:09:00 CEST
Минздрав предложил ограничить всю рекламу фастфуда, сладостей и газировки
life 4:24:00 CEST
