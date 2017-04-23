Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

23 Апрель 2017 г.

23.04.2017 16:03 : За взятием Рейхстага в Подмосковье наблюдали свыше семи тысяч зрителей  de  en  pl  pt  ro

echomsk 15:06:00 CEST

СМИ: Меркель шокирована подрывом автомобиля ОБСЕ под Луганском

life 18:43:00 CEST

Help about this topicStory information

3 days before.

Снег кружится, летает и тает: зима вернулась в страны Европы Общество 20 апреля, 13:30 Similarity: 0.38

2 days before.

Берлин признан самым опасным городом Германии, потеснив Франкфурт Similarity: 0.54

В Германии вооруженный мужчина напал на банк Similarity: 0.37

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

de

00:23 Hauptziel für RB Leipzig gegen Schalke Platz zwei festigen Similarity: 0.35

02:23 Merkel eröffnet Hannover Messe Thema vernetzte Industrie Similarity: 0.31

Frauen leisten 60 Prozent mehr unbezahlte Arbeit als Männer Similarity: 0.30

en

289 topics Similarity: 0.41

pl

Liga niemiecka: RB Lipsk nie wykorzystał potknięcia Bayernu Monachium Similarity: 0.37

pt

Leipzig empata com Schalke e perde chance de se aproximar do Bayern Similarity: 0.31

ro

Ana Bogdan, eliminată în primul tur al calificărilor la Stuttgart Similarity: 0.35

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Angela Merkel (1)

Sergei Shoigu (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.