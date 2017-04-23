Main Menu
23 Апрель 2017 г.
Полиция Израиля признала терактом нападение в центре Тель-Авива
day 15:59:00 CEST
17:29 Власти Израиля назвали нападение в центре Тель-Авива террактом corner
fedpress 16:41:00 CEST
Палестинец в центре Тель-Авива ранил ножом четверых человек
rg 16:26:00 CEST
