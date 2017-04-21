Main Menu

21 Апрель 2017 г.

05:31 СМИ: Трамп провел тайную встречу с двумя экс-президентами Колумбии

Дональд Трамп © Фото с сайта www.donaldjtrump.com Президент США Дональд Трамп тайно провел встречу с двумя бывшими президентами Колумбии Альваро Урибе и Андресом Пастраной, пишет газета Встреча прошла в минувшие выходные в резиденции Трампа Мар-а-Лаго во Флориде.

rosbalt 5:50:00 CEST

gazeta-ru 5:51:00 CEST

Donald Trump (3)

Juan Manuel Santos (2)

Marco Rubio (2)

Álvaro Uribe (2)

Andres Pastrana (2)

Шон Спайсер (2)

