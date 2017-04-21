Main Menu
05:31 СМИ: Трамп провел тайную встречу с двумя экс-президентами Колумбии
Дональд Трамп © Фото с сайта www.donaldjtrump.com Президент США Дональд Трамп тайно провел встречу с двумя бывшими президентами Колумбии Альваро Урибе и Андресом Пастраной, пишет газета Встреча прошла в минувшие выходные в резиденции Трампа Мар-а-Лаго во Флориде.
rosbalt 5:50:00 CEST
СМИ: Трамп тайно провел встречу с двумя экс-президентами Колумбии
gazeta-ru 5:51:00 CEST
Donald Trump (3)
Juan Manuel Santos (2)
Marco Rubio (2)
Álvaro Uribe (2)
Andres Pastrana (2)
Шон Спайсер (2)
