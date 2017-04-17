Main Menu

17 Апрель 2017 г.

17.04.2017 02:12 : Четверо детей пострадали в результате пожара в Храме Илии Пророка в центре Москвы.

echomsk 2:04:00 CEST

Пожар в храме Илии Пророка ликвидирован, есть пострадавшие

vesti 2:30:00 CEST

Четверо детей пострадали при пожаре в храме Илии Пророка в центре Москвы

newsru 3:29:00 CEST

Иосифа Дискина (1)

