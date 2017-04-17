Main Menu
17 Апрель 2017 г.
17.04.2017 02:12 : Четверо детей пострадали в результате пожара в Храме Илии Пророка в центре Москвы.
echomsk 2:04:00 CEST
Пожар в храме Илии Пророка ликвидирован, есть пострадавшие
vesti 2:30:00 CEST
Четверо детей пострадали при пожаре в храме Илии Пророка в центре Москвы
newsru 3:29:00 CEST
Иосифа Дискина (1)
