15 Апрель 2017 г.

Нападающий Давид Вилья забил мяч в ворота с цента поля (ВИДЕО)

Испанский нападающий "Нью-Йорк Сити" Давид Вилья забил мяч с центра поля в матче регулярного чемпионата североамериканской Главной лиги футбола в ворота "Филадельфией Юнион" ....

newsru 9:33:00 CEST

Футболист американского клуба забил мяч с 50 метров

day 10:46:00 CEST

