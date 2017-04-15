Main Menu
15 Апрель 2017 г.
Нападающий Давид Вилья забил мяч в ворота с цента поля (ВИДЕО)
Испанский нападающий "Нью-Йорк Сити" Давид Вилья забил мяч с центра поля в матче регулярного чемпионата североамериканской Главной лиги футбола в ворота "Филадельфией Юнион" ....
newsru 9:33:00 CEST
Футболист американского клуба забил мяч с 50 метров
day 10:46:00 CEST
David Villa (2)
YouTube (1)
