15 Апрель 2017 г.
15.04.2017 19:31 : Мусорная свалка обрушилась на жилые дома на Шри-Ланке
echomsk 18:43:00 CEST
Гора мусора накрыла 40 домов на Шри-Ланке, есть жертвы
interfax-ua-ru 0:50:00 CEST
На Шри-Ланке под горой мусора погибли 16 человек
telegraf-by 15:09:00 CEST
Ланки Коломбо (1)
