11 Апрель 2017 г.
СМИ: на юго-востоке Турции произошел мощный взрыв
itartass_ru 10:29:00 CEST
Ростуризм призвал отдыхающих в Турции россиян быть осторожными
rbc 15:46:00 CEST
В Турции прогремел мощный взрыв: опубликованы фото и видео
obozrevatel 10:52:00 CEST
МВД Турции отказалось считать взрыв в Диярбакыре терактом
lenta 12:07:00 CEST
На юго-востоке Турции произошел взрыв, есть пострадавшие
interfax-ua-ru 11:11:00 CEST
5 days before.
Взрыв произошел в центре Ростова-на-Дону Similarity: 0.41
2 days before.
У церкви в Александрии произошел взрыв Similarity: 0.40
Джулиана Ропке (1)
Сулейман Сойлу (1)
RIA Novosti (1)
Kurdistan Workers Party (1)
