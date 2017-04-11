Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

11 Апрель 2017 г.

СМИ: на юго-востоке Турции произошел мощный взрыв  en  no  de  ro

itartass_ru 10:29:00 CEST

Ростуризм призвал отдыхающих в Турции россиян быть осторожными

rbc 15:46:00 CEST

В Турции прогремел мощный взрыв: опубликованы фото и видео

obozrevatel 10:52:00 CEST

МВД Турции отказалось считать взрыв в Диярбакыре терактом

lenta 12:07:00 CEST

На юго-востоке Турции произошел взрыв, есть пострадавшие

interfax-ua-ru 11:11:00 CEST

Help about this topicStory information

5 days before.

Взрыв произошел в центре Ростова-на-Дону Similarity: 0.41

2 days before.

У церкви в Александрии произошел взрыв Similarity: 0.40

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

de

In der Türkei : Explosion in Kurdenmetropole – mehrere Verletzte Similarity: 0.33

en

Turkish FM extends condolences to Egypt Similarity: 0.31

no

Eksplosjon i tyrkisk politistasjon: - Stridsvogn gikk i luften Similarity: 0.30

ro

Mai multe persoane au fost rănite în urma unei explozii în oraşul Diyarbakir, din Turcia Similarity: 0.31

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Джулиана Ропке (1)

Сулейман Сойлу (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

RIA Novosti (1)

Kurdistan Workers Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.