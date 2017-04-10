Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
10 Апрель 2017 г.
"Локомотив" и "Ростов" сыграли вничью в 22-м туре премьер-лиги
bg
et
interfax-ru 10:39:00 CEST
СМИ: «Ростов» полностью расплатился с футболистами за 2016 год
izvestia-ru 10:59:00 CEST
Related Clusters - across languages
bg
Американският въздушен удар дава на Тилърсън силна позииця за преговорите в Москва Similarity: 0.31
et
Laaneots: propaganda mõttes peab Venemaa suurt kisa tegema Similarity: 0.31
Countries
Russian Federation (4)
Places
Rostov(RU)
Moskva(RU)
Rostov na Donu(RU)
Related People
Василия Голубева (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.