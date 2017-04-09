Main Menu
9 Апрель 2017 г.
Режим ЧС ввели в Египте после терактов
inform 22:16:00 CEST
Из-за серии терактов в Египте на три месяца введён режим ЧП
life 21:45:00 CEST
Египта Абдельфаттах Сиси (2)
