9 Апрель 2017 г.

09.04.2017 02:19 : Правительство Москвы окажет содействие РЖД в связи с аварией  bg

echomsk 1:27:00 CEST

Правительство Москвы окажет помощь РЖД в связи со столкновением поездов

interfax-ru 5:43:00 CEST

bg

Ердоган поиска Русия да преразгледа подкрепата си за Асад

Правительство Москвы

