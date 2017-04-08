Main Menu

8 Апрель 2017 г.

08.04.2017 17:31 : Приезд Марин Ле Пен на Корсику сопровождался беспорядками  tr

echomsk 16:57:00 CEST

Перед выступлением Ле Пен на Корсике подрались ее сторонники и противники, полиция пустила газ

newsru 17:37:00 CEST

Митинг Ле Пен на Корсике отложили из-за потасовки и слезоточивого газа

kp 18:12:00 CEST

Flag
France (4)

Ajaccio(FR)

Эммануэля Макрона (1)

Олеся Вячеславовна (1)

Эммануэль Макрон (1)

