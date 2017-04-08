Main Menu
8 Апрель 2017 г.
08.04.2017 17:31 : Приезд Марин Ле Пен на Корсику сопровождался беспорядками
echomsk 16:57:00 CEST
Перед выступлением Ле Пен на Корсике подрались ее сторонники и противники, полиция пустила газ
newsru 17:37:00 CEST
Митинг Ле Пен на Корсике отложили из-за потасовки и слезоточивого газа
kp 18:12:00 CEST
Countries
France (4)
Places
Ajaccio(FR)
Related People
Эммануэля Макрона (1)
Олеся Вячеславовна (1)
Эммануэль Макрон (1)
