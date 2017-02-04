Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

4 Февраль 2017 г.

04.02.2017 16:32 : Россиянин Петр Седов стал первым на этапе Кубка мира по лыжным гонкам в Южной Корее

echomsk 14:45:00 CET

Российский лыжник Седов одержал победу в скиатлоне на этапе КМ

lenta 9:55:00 CET

Российский лыжник Петр Седов победил в скиатлоне на этапе Кубка мира

kommersant 10:06:00 CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Петр Седов (2)

Даниэль Сток (2)

Глеб Ретилов (1)

Александр Уткин (1)

Илья Семиков (1)

Алексей Виценко (1)

Константина Главатских (1)

Рауль Шакирзянов (1)

Константин Главацких (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Olympic Games (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.