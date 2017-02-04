Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

4 Февраль 2017 г.

Ходорковский прокомментировал "дело Навального" (03.02.2017)  en  fa

deutschewelle-ru 17:59:00 CET

04.02.2017 13:06 : Алексей Навальный планирует сегодня открыть в Санкт-Петербурге свой первый региональный предвыборный штаб

echomsk 12:12:00 CET

Help about this topicStory information

4 days before.

Приставы доставили Навального в Киров Similarity: 0.35

1 day before.

03.02.2017 16:04 : Прокурор попросил для Навального пять лет условно по делу «Кировлеса» Similarity: 0.30

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

en

Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry Similarity: 0.30

fa

افزایش توان نظامی روسیه در برابر اوکراین Similarity: 0.30

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Mikhail Khodorkovsky (2)

Alexey Navalny (1)

Алексея Навального (1)

Жанне Немцовой (1)

Полина Костылева (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.