Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

1 Февраль 2017 г.

СМИ: НАТО отложило встречу с Украиной по ПРО, испугавшись реакции Москвы  de

life 23:59:00 CET

Минобороны пристально следит за учениями НАТО в Черном море

kp 14:08:00 CET

Минобороны контролирует действия НАТО в Черном море

kp 11:23:00 CET

Help about this topicStory information

7 days before.

В Литву прибыли первые военные батальона НАТО из ФРГ и Бельгии Similarity: 0.70

2 days before.

Российских хакеров подозревают в атаке на МИД Польши Similarity: 0.32

1 day before.

Принуждение к диалогу: НАТО готовит Кремлю "сюрприз" в Черном море Similarity: 0.43

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

de

Christoph Blocher rät zu Armee-Aufrüstung Similarity: 0.34

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Sergei Shoigu (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

NATO (8)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.