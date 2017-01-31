Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

31 Январь 2017 г.

31.01.2017 03:05 : МЧС России приступает к тушению природных пожаров в Чили  de  en

echomsk 1:38:00 CET

Самолет Ил-76 МЧС России приступил к тушению лесных пожаров в Чили

izvestia-ru 2:17:00 CET

Help about this topicStory information

5 days before.

Лесные пожары в Чили уничтожили город Similarity: 0.81

4 days before.

Лесные пожары в Чили: гибнут люди и города Similarity: 0.71

3 days before.

В Чили пожары, в Перу наводнения Similarity: 0.89

2 days before.

12:08 МЧС России направило противопожарный самолет для борьбы с масштабным бедствием в Чили В Чили к тушению лесных пожаров, крупнейших в истории страны, в ближайшее время присоединится Ил-76 МЧС России. Он уже вылетел в Латинскую Америку. Как сообщили в ведомстве, экипаж умеет работать в сложных условиях, он не раз участвовал в тушении природных пожаров. Смотреть сюжет Similarity: 0.86

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

de

Fast 380.000 Hektar Land verbrannt - Schwere Waldbrände in Chile allmählich unter Kontrolle Similarity: 0.35

en

Chile begins to rebuild in wake of massive forest fires Similarity: 0.35

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Chile (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Santiago(CL)

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

RIA Novosti (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

HumanitarianAid

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.