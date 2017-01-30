Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

30 Январь 2017 г.

30.01.2017 17:35 : Судебный пристав на Кубани остановил взлетающий самолет, запрыгнув на его крыло

echomsk 16:27:00 CET

Краснодарский пристав остановил взлетающий самолет

vesti 11:37:00 CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.