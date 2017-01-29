Main Menu
29 Январь 2017 г.
Певица Рианна обозвала Трампа «аморальной свиньей»
izvestia-ru 12:12:00 CET
Рианна назвала Трампа аморальной свиньёй за ужесточение миграционной политики
life 8:29:00 CET
Рианна оскорбила Трампа в своем твиттере
day 8:24:00 CET
Звездные нападки продолжаются: Рианна назвала Трампа "аморальной свиньей"
vesti 12:25:00 CET
14:35 Рианна назвала Трампа «свиньей», разрушающей Америку corner
fedpress 13:10:00 CET
