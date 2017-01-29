Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

29 Январь 2017 г.

Певица Рианна обозвала Трампа «аморальной свиньей»  ar  de  en  fr

скопируйте этот текст к себе в блог: <!-- IZVESTIA code start --><div id="izvestia_660855" style="position:relative;margin:10px;padding:3px 10px 10px 10px;background:#fff;border:1px solid #ccc;width:458px"><div style="font: 13px Arial;color:#666;padding-bottom:2px;border-bottom:2px solid #ccc"><a target="_blank" href="http://http://izvestia.

izvestia-ru 12:12:00 CET

Рианна назвала Трампа аморальной свиньёй за ужесточение миграционной политики

life 8:29:00 CET

Рианна оскорбила Трампа в своем твиттере

day 8:24:00 CET

Звездные нападки продолжаются: Рианна назвала Трампа "аморальной свиньей"

vesti 12:25:00 CET

14:35 Рианна назвала Трампа «свиньей», разрушающей Америку corner

fedpress 13:10:00 CET

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

ar

هذا عدد المتضررين بأول 24 ساعة على &quot;حظر ترامب&quot; Similarity: 0.45

الحكومة البريطانية تعلن رفضها للحظر الامريكي بشأن السفر الى الولايات المتحدة Similarity: 0.40

de

Erster juristischer Teilsieg gegen Trumps Einreisestopp Similarity: 0.45

„Horrorszenario für Deutschland“ - 1,6 Millionen Jobs in Gefahr! Top-Ökonomen warnen vor Wirtschaftskrieg mit USA Similarity: 0.34

Alt-Right: Stephen Bannon bestimmt nun auch die US-Außenpolitik mit Similarity: 0.31

en

PHOTOS: Trump's travel ban sparks protest at Philadelphia International Airport Similarity: 0.36

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order that bans government officials from lobbying for five years and from lobbying for foreign countries for life. Similarity: 0.33

fr

USA : des passagers bloqués seront remboursés Similarity: 0.44

François Hollande met en garde le président américain Similarity: 0.36

Cinéma: &quot;La la Land&quot; primé par le syndicat des producteurs américains Similarity: 0.32

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (4)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.