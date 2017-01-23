Main Menu
23 Январь 2017 г.
23.01.2017 08:16 : ЦБ отозвал лицензию у омского банка «Сириус»
echomsk 7:20:00 CET
06:04 ЦБ отозвал лицензию у барнаульского Тальменка-банка
rosbalt 4:59:00 CET
