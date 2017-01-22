Main Menu

22 Январь 2017 г.

11 человек погибли в результате торнадо в американской Джорджии, 23 ранены

Не менее 11 человек стали жертвами мощного торнадо в американском штате Джорджия, сообщило в воскресенье агентство АП. Еще 23 пострадали. Накануне вечером власти штата распространили предупреждение об опасности непогоды. © 1992-2016, Интерфакс-Украина.

interfax-ua-ru 15:47:00 CET

Мощные торнадо убили 15 человек в США

ntv 16:57:00 CET

