Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
22 Январь 2017 г.
11 человек погибли в результате торнадо в американской Джорджии, 23 ранены
Не менее 11 человек стали жертвами мощного торнадо в американском штате Джорджия, сообщило в воскресенье агентство АП. Еще 23 пострадали. Накануне вечером власти штата распространили предупреждение об опасности непогоды. © 1992-2016, Интерфакс-Украина.
interfax-ua-ru 15:47:00 CET
Мощные торнадо убили 15 человек в США
ntv 16:57:00 CET
Countries
Places
Related People
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.