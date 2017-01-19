Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
19 Январь 2017 г.
19.01.2017 21:02 : Дональд Трамп во время церемонии инаугурации принесет присягу на библии, принадлежавшей Аврааму Линкольну
echomsk 19:31:00 CET
Трамп принесет присягу на Библии Линкольна. Как и Обама
fontanka 20:25:00 CET
Countries
Places
Related People
Vladimir Putin (1)
Елена Крылова (2)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.