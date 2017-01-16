Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
16 Январь 2017 г.
16.01.2017 04:07 : В Краснодарском крае обнаружено тело четвертого провалившегося под лед подростка.
echomsk 4:16:00 CET
В Красноярском море утонул автомобиль рыбаков
Newslab 5:03:00 CET
Countries
Places
Related People
Almazbek Atambaïev (1)
Other Names
Boeing (2)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.