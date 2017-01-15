Main Menu
15 Январь 2017 г.
15.01.2017 18:31 : В Краснодарском крае четверо подростков провалились под лед на реке
echomsk 17:22:00 CET
Установлены личности подростков, погибших провалившись под лёд на Кубани
life 20:38:00 CET
Провалившихся под лед на Кубани подростков будут искать круглосуточно
ntv 18:00:00 CET
Найдено тело второго из пяти провалившихся под лед на Кубани подростков
vz 20:57:00 CET
