15 Январь 2017 г.

15.01.2017 18:31 : В Краснодарском крае четверо подростков провалились под лед на реке

echomsk 17:22:00 CET

Установлены личности подростков, погибших провалившись под лёд на Кубани

life 20:38:00 CET

Провалившихся под лед на Кубани подростков будут искать круглосуточно

ntv 18:00:00 CET

Найдено тело второго из пяти провалившихся под лед на Кубани подростков

vz 20:57:00 CET

