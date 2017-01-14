Main Menu

14 Январь 2017 г.

В результате опрокидывания экскурсионного автобуса в Карелии погиб человек

vz 13:06:00 CET

Экскурсионный автобус опрокинулся в Карелии, один человек погиб

life 13:07:00 CET

В Карелии перевернулся автобус с туристами

vesti 13:30:00 CET

В Гонконге перевернулся двухэтажный автобус, один человек погиб

day 18:32:00 CET

Russian Federation (4)

Sortavala(RU)

Sankt Peterburg(RU)

