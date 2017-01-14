Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
14 Январь 2017 г.
14.01.2017 04:07 : Первый канал не планирует показывать в этом году фильм Андрея Кравчука «Викинг»
echomsk 2:47:00 CET
"Викинг" оказался голым королем
fontanka 14:04:00 CET
Countries
Russian Federation (6)
Places
Lev Tolstoj(RU)
Related People
Vladimir Putin (2)
Владимира Владимировича (1)
Pablo Escobar (1)
Che Guevara (1)
Михайло Ломоносов (1)
Льва Тостого (1)
Лев Николаевич (1)
а Добрыня (1)
Льва Толстова (1)
Добрыня Никитич (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.