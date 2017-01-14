Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

14 Январь 2017 г.

14.01.2017 04:07 : Первый канал не планирует показывать в этом году фильм Андрея Кравчука «Викинг»

echomsk 2:47:00 CET

"Викинг" оказался голым королем

fontanka 14:04:00 CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Lev Tolstoj(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Vladimir Putin (2)

Владимира Владимировича (1)

Pablo Escobar (1)

Che Guevara (1)

Михайло Ломоносов (1)

Льва Тостого (1)

Лев Николаевич (1)

а Добрыня (1)

Льва Толстова (1)

Добрыня Никитич (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.