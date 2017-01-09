Main Menu

9 Январь 2017 г.

09.01.2017 06:46 : Совет Безопасности ООН решительно осудил теракт в Иерусалиме, в результате которого погибли четыре человека

echomsk 5:50:00 CET

04:31 Полиция Израиля установила личность совершившего теракт в Иерусалиме

rosbalt 3:08:00 CET

В Москве решительно осудили теракт в Иерусалиме

rg 10:25:00 CET

11:17 МИД России осудил теракт в Иерусалиме

rosbalt 10:10:00 CET

СБ ООН осудил теракт в Иерусалиме, выразив соболезнования израильским властям

ng 5:04:00 CET

