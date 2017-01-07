Main Menu
7 Январь 2017 г.
Число жертв теракта в сирийском Аазазе увеличилось до 25 человек
life 12:32:00 CET
Опубликовано первое видео с места теракта в сирийском Аазазе
Названо имя подозреваемого в совершении теракта в стамбульском ночном клубе
kommersant 22:05:00 CET
Установлена личность подозреваемого в совершении теракта в Стамбуле
lenta 22:07:00 CET
John Kerry (5)
Vladimir Putin (1)
Сирии Башара (1)
