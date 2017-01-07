Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

7 Январь 2017 г.

Число жертв теракта в сирийском Аазазе увеличилось до 25 человек

life 12:32:00 CET

Опубликовано первое видео с места теракта в сирийском Аазазе

life 12:32:00 CET

Названо имя подозреваемого в совершении теракта в стамбульском ночном клубе

kommersant 22:05:00 CET

Установлена личность подозреваемого в совершении теракта в Стамбуле

lenta 22:07:00 CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

John Kerry (5)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Сирии Башара (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.