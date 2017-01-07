Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

7 Январь 2017 г.

07.01.2017 02:13 : В Твери завершены восстановительные работы на месте прорыва магистрального теплопровода  fa

echomsk 0:18:00 CET

В Твери восстановили магистральный теплопровод

interfax-ru 5:16:00 CET

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

fa

ترامپ:احمق‌ها فکر می‌کنند رابطه با روسیه بد است Similarity: 0.30

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Абу Мухаммед Хорасан (2)

Абдулгадир Машарипов (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.