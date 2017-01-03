Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
3 Январь 2017 г.
Российский лыжник Устюгов выиграл третью гонку на «Тур де Ски»
fr
it
скопируйте этот текст к себе в блог: <!-- IZVESTIA code start --><div id="izvestia_655910" style="position:relative;margin:10px;padding:3px 10px 10px 10px;background:#fff;border:1px solid #ccc;width:458px"><div style="font: 13px Arial;color:#666;padding-bottom:2px;border-bottom:2px solid #ccc"><a target="_blank" href="http://http://izvestia.
izvestia-ru 20:44:00 CET
Россиянин Устюгов замахнулся на "вечный рекорд" норвежской "астматички" Бьорген
life 18:15:00 CET
Сергей Устюгов в третий раз выиграл золото на «Тур де Ски»
polit 17:59:00 CET
Россиянин Устюгов выиграл третий подряд этап "Тур де Ски"
rg 16:43:00 CET
Сергей Устюгов выиграл третью подряд гонку лыжного "Тур де Ски"
life 16:40:00 CET
Story information
2 days before.
Сергей Устюгов выиграл масс-старт «Тур де Ски» на 10 километров Similarity: 0.85
Related Clusters - across languages
fr
Le Parisien abandonne les sondages politiques pendant la campagne Similarity: 0.31
it
Francia, l'inflazione si risveglia a fine 2016 Similarity: 0.31
Countries
France (11)
Places
Tours(FR)
Related People
Alexander Legkow (2)
Сергей Устюгов (3)
Ричарда Макларена (2)
Мартин Сундбю (2)
у Сундбю (1)
Дарио Колонья (1)
Мартина Йонсруда Сундбю (1)
Максима Вылегжанина (1)
Данила Жиляев (1)
у Легкова (1)
у Устюгова (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.