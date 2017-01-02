Main Menu

2 Январь 2017 г.

02.01.2017 17:31 : По меньшей мере 50 человек погибли в ходе тюремного бунта в Бразилии  da  de  en  fr  it  nl  no  sv

echomsk 16:14:00 CET

Тюремный бунт в Бразилии, десятки погибших

day 15:42:00 CET

da

Mindst 60 dræbt i blodigt fangeoprør i Brasilien Similarity: 0.32

de

Dutzende Tote bei Revolte in brasilianischer Haftanstalt Similarity: 0.35

en

Around 60 killed in Brazil prison riot -state official Similarity: 0.34

fr

Brésil: plus de 50 morts lors d&#039;une mutinerie dans une prison Similarity: 0.35

it

Rivolta nel carcere di Manaus: 60 i morti; liberati gli agenti presi in ostaggio Similarity: 0.34

nl

Zeker vijftig doden bij rellen in Braziliaanse gevangenis Similarity: 0.34

no

Tolv skutt og drept på nyttårsfest i Brasil Similarity: 0.34

sv

BBC: Man sköt 12 på nyårsfest Similarity: 0.33

