2 Январь 2017 г.
02.01.2017 17:31 : По меньшей мере 50 человек погибли в ходе тюремного бунта в Бразилии
echomsk 16:14:00 CET
Тюремный бунт в Бразилии, десятки погибших
day 15:42:00 CET
Related Clusters - across languages
da
Mindst 60 dræbt i blodigt fangeoprør i Brasilien Similarity: 0.32
de
Dutzende Tote bei Revolte in brasilianischer Haftanstalt Similarity: 0.35
en
Around 60 killed in Brazil prison riot -state official Similarity: 0.34
fr
Brésil: plus de 50 morts lors d'une mutinerie dans une prison Similarity: 0.35
it
Rivolta nel carcere di Manaus: 60 i morti; liberati gli agenti presi in ostaggio Similarity: 0.34
nl
Zeker vijftig doden bij rellen in Braziliaanse gevangenis Similarity: 0.34
no
Tolv skutt og drept på nyttårsfest i Brasil Similarity: 0.34
sv
BBC: Man sköt 12 på nyårsfest Similarity: 0.33
