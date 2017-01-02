Main Menu
2 Январь 2017 г.
02.01.2017 09:32 : Уголовное дело возбуждено после обрушения дома в Казахстане
echomsk 8:38:00 CET
Два человека погибли при обрушении дома в казахстанском Шахтинске
life 0:45:00 CET
Стала известная возможная причина обрушения дома в казахстанском Шахтинске
life 4:36:00 CET
Руслана Иманкулова (1)
