1 Январь 2017 г.

Злоумышленники в костюмах Санта-Клаусов открыли стрельбу в Стамбуле  ar  bg  de  en  es  fr  it  pt  tr  ro

izvestia-ru 4:00:00 CET

10:15 Турецкие «Санта Клаусы» открыли стрельбу в ночном клубе Стамбула corner

fedpress 8:44:00 CET

Двое в костюмах Санта Клаусов открыли стрельбу в ночном клубе в Стамбуле

rbc 1:23:00 CET

Страшный сон Деда Мороза: улицами украинских городов прошли забеги Санта-Клаусов

obozrevatel 5:49:00 CET

ar

ارتفاع ضحايا هجوم إسطنبول في مطلع العام الجديد Similarity: 0.44

bg

Почти 40 загинали при атаката в нощен клуб в Истанбул Similarity: 0.39

de

Terrorismus: Terrorangriff auf Nachtclub in Istanbul Similarity: 0.31

en

Istanbul New Year Reina nightclub attack 'leaves 39 dead' Similarity: 0.41

es

La Policía busca al terrorista que mató a tiros a 39 personas en la discoteca de Estambul Similarity: 0.39

fr

EN IMAGES. Attentat meurtrier dans une discothèque d'Istanbul Similarity: 0.32

it

Istanbul, attacco con kalashnikov in un night: 39 morti e almeno 70 feriti Similarity: 0.46

pt

Turquia: 39 mortos em atentado em discoteca de Istambul Similarity: 0.36

ro

Masacru într-un club din Istanbul Similarity: 0.36

tr

<![CDATA[Samanyolu dizisinde Noel Baba'lı katliam planı]]> Similarity: 0.38

Teröristi taşıyan taksi inceleniyor Similarity: 0.37

İstanbul Valisi Şahin: En az 35 vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetmiştir Similarity: 0.31

Reina'nın güvenlik görevlisi: Kıyafetlerini görmedim Similarity: 0.37

Santa Claus (8)

