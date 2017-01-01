Main Menu
1 Январь 2017 г.
Злоумышленники в костюмах Санта-Клаусов открыли стрельбу в Стамбуле
izvestia-ru 4:00:00 CET
10:15 Турецкие «Санта Клаусы» открыли стрельбу в ночном клубе Стамбула corner
fedpress 8:44:00 CET
Двое в костюмах Санта Клаусов открыли стрельбу в ночном клубе в Стамбуле
rbc 1:23:00 CET
Страшный сон Деда Мороза: улицами украинских городов прошли забеги Санта-Клаусов
obozrevatel 5:49:00 CET
Related Clusters - across languages
ar
ارتفاع ضحايا هجوم إسطنبول في مطلع العام الجديد Similarity: 0.44
bg
Почти 40 загинали при атаката в нощен клуб в Истанбул Similarity: 0.39
de
Terrorismus: Terrorangriff auf Nachtclub in Istanbul Similarity: 0.31
en
Istanbul New Year Reina nightclub attack 'leaves 39 dead' Similarity: 0.41
es
La Policía busca al terrorista que mató a tiros a 39 personas en la discoteca de Estambul Similarity: 0.39
fr
EN IMAGES. Attentat meurtrier dans une discothèque d'Istanbul Similarity: 0.32
it
Istanbul, attacco con kalashnikov in un night: 39 morti e almeno 70 feriti Similarity: 0.46
pt
Turquia: 39 mortos em atentado em discoteca de Istambul Similarity: 0.36
ro
Masacru într-un club din Istanbul Similarity: 0.36
tr
<![CDATA[Samanyolu dizisinde Noel Baba'lı katliam planı]]> Similarity: 0.38
Teröristi taşıyan taksi inceleniyor Similarity: 0.37
İstanbul Valisi Şahin: En az 35 vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetmiştir Similarity: 0.31
Reina'nın güvenlik görevlisi: Kıyafetlerini görmedim Similarity: 0.37
Santa Claus (8)
