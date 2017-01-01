Main Menu
1 Январь 2017 г.
01.01.2017 11:30 : Александр Лукашенко призвал белорусов держать порох сухим
echomsk 9:54:00 CET
Лукашенко призвал соотечественников "держать порох сухим"
ntv 11:43:00 CET
Александр Лукашенко призвал белорусов "держать порох сухим"
rg 9:25:00 CET
Александр Лукашенко призвал белорусов «держать порох сухим»
izvestia-ru 14:22:00 CET
Лукашенко призвал белорусов держать порох сухим
fontanka 11:26:00 CET
10:28 Все беды от соседей. Лукашенко обратился к согражданам corner
fedpress 9:14:00 CET
Belarus (12)
Minsk(BY)
Alexander Lukashenko (10)
