Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

1 Январь 2017 г.

01.01.2017 13:31 : Британская королева Елизавета II пропустит новогоднюю службу

echomsk 12:07:00 CET

01.01.2017 16:04 : Королева Великобритании Елизавета Вторая из-за продолжающейся болезни пропустила новогоднюю службу в Сандрингеме

echomsk 14:18:00 CET

Королева Великобритании Елизавета II не сможет присутствовать на новогодней службе из-за последствий сильной простуды

belaruspartisan 12:44:00 CET

Королева Елизавета II не появлялась на публике 12 дней

telegraf-by 15:03:00 CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.