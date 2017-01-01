Main Menu
01.01.2017 13:31 : Британская королева Елизавета II пропустит новогоднюю службу
echomsk 12:07:00 CET
01.01.2017 16:04 : Королева Великобритании Елизавета Вторая из-за продолжающейся болезни пропустила новогоднюю службу в Сандрингеме
echomsk 14:18:00 CET
Королева Великобритании Елизавета II не сможет присутствовать на новогодней службе из-за последствий сильной простуды
belaruspartisan 12:44:00 CET
Королева Елизавета II не появлялась на публике 12 дней
telegraf-by 15:03:00 CET
